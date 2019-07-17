YANOSICK ANDREW HUGH

Age 88, of Sherwood, AR, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Little Rock, AR, with his loving family at his side. He retired as a tool and die maker and was an accomplished woodworker who loved making furniture and completing construction projects for his family. A proud member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Little Rock, Andy was a strong man of faith who never hesitated to share his Christian beliefs. He is remembered as a kind, gentle, patient and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed tremendously by his family. Andy never met a stranger and will also be missed by the host of friends he made over the years while living in Pittsburgh, PA, North Ridgeville, OH, Mount Vernon, IL, and in Arkansas at Fort Smith and Sherwood. He was an avid golfer well into his 80s, was fiercely proud of his Slovakian heritage and also loved warm breezes and cold beer with his friends and family. Nostrovia! The eighth of 10 children, Andy was born March 29, 1931, in the South Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh. He graduated from Connelley Vocational High School in Pittsburgh and was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by Marion, his beloved wife and dancing partner of 60 years; four children, Debbie Scharbor of Sherwood, AR, Gary (Susan) Yanosick of New Market, MD, Joseph (Kim) Yanosick of North Little Rock, and Michelle (Steven) Rogers of Cabot, AR; nine grandchildren, Jessica Wise, Andrew Yanosick, Anthony Yanosick, Alec Yanosick, Grace Rogers, Abigail Yanosick, Julia Rogers, Anna Yanosick and Michael Rogers; two great-grandchildren, Ava Wise and Joshua Wise; and two brothers, Thomas Yanosick and Jack Yanosick, both of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Julia; seven siblings, Bertha, George "Bud" and Robert Yanosick, Julie and Marian "Minx" Schmotzer, Anna Mae Suess and Frances Pluto; a son, Michael Yanosick; and a grandson, Joshua Scharbor. A memorial service in Andy's honor will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7000 JFK Blvd., North Little Rock. A reception will follow in the Immaculata Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of Central Arkansas, would be appreciated at 909 W. 2nd Street, Little Rock, AR, 72201. You may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/owens.