DRUKALSKY ANDREW J.

Age 99, of Kennedy Twp., passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Rak) Drukalsky; brother of Albert (Janice), Eleanor Masters, and the late Ann Serosky, Peter and Kathryn Finnegan; dear uncle of Kevin Finnegan and Phyllis Klein and many nieces and nephews. Andrew was a proud World War II Veteran serving from 1940-1945. He graduated from Carnegie (Tech) Mellon University in 1950 with a degree in chemistry and later earned a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. He taught chemistry in the Pittsburgh Public Schools (Langley High School) until retiring in 1982. Andrew, a lifelong avid reader and learner, will fondly be remembered for his love of music, playing his violin until his 99th birthday. He also enjoyed spending time in his garden and sharing his harvest with family and friends. Andrew was a devoted member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church in McKees Rocks. In his later years, Andrew appreciated and looked forward to the spiritual care shown to him by regular home visits from Fr. Frank Firko. Family and Friends are welcome Monday from 4-8 p.m. at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, PA 15136. Parastas, Monday, 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Divine Liturgy at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 225 Olivia Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. The Family expresses gratitude to the dedicated and caring staff of Mother Theresa Hospice and Victoria Manor.