Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Church
Ingram, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW LEPCZYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. LEPCZYK II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW J. LEPCZYK II Obituary
LEPCZYK II ANDREW J.

Suddenly on Sunday, August 18, 2019, Andrew "AJ" age 58, of Sheraden. Beloved son of Andrew J. and the late Ruth A. Lepczyk; dear brother of Sharon (James) Stinelli, Lorraine (Charles) Wagner and Matthew (Hope) Lepczyk; also nephews and a niece. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Church, Ingram. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now