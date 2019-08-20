|
LEPCZYK II ANDREW J.
Suddenly on Sunday, August 18, 2019, Andrew "AJ" age 58, of Sheraden. Beloved son of Andrew J. and the late Ruth A. Lepczyk; dear brother of Sharon (James) Stinelli, Lorraine (Charles) Wagner and Matthew (Hope) Lepczyk; also nephews and a niece. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Church, Ingram. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019