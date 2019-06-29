Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
ANDREW J. MCDONAGH

ANDREW J. MCDONAGH Obituary
MCDONAGH ANDREW J.

Age 94, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of 65 years to Elizabeth B. (Wujko) McDonagh; loving father of Mary Ann (Gary) Sedlacek, Andrew F., Sean (Kelly), Paul (Diana), and Brian (Nena); proud "PA PA" of Patrick McDonagh; son of the late Andrew C. and Ottila (Schlick) McDonagh; brother of the late John P. McDonagh and Aileen Measley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Andrew served in the U.S. Navy during WWII for the Submarine Service in the Pacific Theater. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Mechanical Engineering degree and had a long career in the steel mill equipment design at Mesta Machine Company in West Homestead. Andrew was a long-standing member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish and the St. Elizabeth Seniors. He was devoted to his faith, family and country. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Merakey/AVS (in honor of son, Andrew F.), 1996 Ewing Mill Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108 (avs.merakey.org). Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 29, 2019
