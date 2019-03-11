|
|
NOLL ANDREW J.
Of West Mifflin, on March 9, 2019, age 85. Beloved husband of the late Mary Eileen Noll (Walsh); loving father of Judith (Glenn) Crilley, Laura (Larry) Brown, Susan (Richard) Albitz, Andrew T. (Megan) Noll and the late Jennifer Noll; brother of the late Eva Scharding, Rose Lazur and Leo T. Noll; grandfather of Christopher and Caitlin Brown, Steven (Tessa), Thomas and James Crilley, Jordan (Bear) Hart, Amanda, Courtney, Tyler, Mackenzie and Grace Albitz, Drew and Cooper Noll; great-grandfather of Carina and Isabelle Crilley and Everett Hart. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m., where services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019