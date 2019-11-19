|
SWAST ANDREW J.
Age 89, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Watkins) Blosser Swast; loving companion of Betty Dombroski; stepfather of Richard C. Blosser, Jr. and Janet Papciak; brother of Paul Swast and the late George, Frank, and Dorothy; grandfather of Richard C. Blosser III. Visiting hours Wednesday 11 a.m.-12 noon WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where Blessing Service will be held at 12 noon. Private burial in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019