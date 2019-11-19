Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW SWAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. SWAST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW J. SWAST Obituary
SWAST ANDREW J.

Age 89, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Watkins) Blosser Swast; loving companion of Betty Dombroski; stepfather of Richard C. Blosser, Jr. and Janet Papciak; brother of Paul Swast and the late George, Frank, and Dorothy; grandfather of Richard C. Blosser III. Visiting hours Wednesday 11 a.m.-12 noon WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where Blessing Service will be held at 12 noon. Private burial in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now