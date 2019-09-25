Home

West Funeral Home Inc.
2215 Wylie Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 471-2626
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jeron X Grayson Community Center
1852 Enoch St.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
ANDREW JAMES JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON ANDREW JAMES

Age 82, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of the Hill District, passed away Tuesday, September the 17th, 2019. A 23-year employee of the Port Authority of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of Anne Martin Jackson; father of six children; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September the 28th, 2019 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Jeron X Grayson Community Center, 1852 Enoch St. Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Arrangements by WEST FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2215 Wiley Ave., Pittsburgh 15219. 412-471-2626. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
