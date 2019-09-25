|
|
JACKSON ANDREW JAMES
Age 82, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of the Hill District, passed away Tuesday, September the 17th, 2019. A 23-year employee of the Port Authority of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of Anne Martin Jackson; father of six children; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September the 28th, 2019 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Jeron X Grayson Community Center, 1852 Enoch St. Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Arrangements by WEST FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2215 Wiley Ave., Pittsburgh 15219. 412-471-2626.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019