BERNARD ANDREW M.

Age 82, of Pleasant Hills, born in Youngstown, OH, passed away on April 30, 2019. Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Frances (Parish) Bernard; loving father of Andrew (Jane) Bernard, Jr., Karen (Steve) Scheuermann, Teresa Gibson, Michele (Jerry) Vien, and Lori (Steven) Miller; adored grandfather of Carissa (Tim), Rachel (Sam), Jared, Sarah (Mike), Hannah, Lydia, Corine, Carson, Morgan, Ty, Peyton, and Riley; brother of George (Joan) Bernard, Jr. and Stephen Bernard; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Bernard and his grandson, Gordon Vien. Andrew was employed at Westinghouse Electric for 40 years as an Electrical Engineer and was a 7th degree Black Belt in Judo, Instructor and Referee for many years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 10 a.m. at Saint Thomas A' Becket Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Clairton, PA 15025. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Andrew's honor to Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH, 44505-2892 or to a . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.