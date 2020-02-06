|
JAKUB ANDREW M.
Age 44, of Middlesex, on Feb. 3, 2020. Beloved son of Beverly Rakarich Jakub and the late Robert S. Jakub. Dear brother of Bridget Jakub. Nephew of Liz (Bob) Rakarich and Margie Zierenberg. Also survived by six cousins, Becki, Brian, Brad, Blaine, Patty and Barbara. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Richard Church. Andy was a Personal Trainer and worked in strength and conditioning with local schools, teams, and groups. He enjoyed playing golf and especially loved his Siberian Huskies. In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal Friends.
