Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Richard Church
ANDREW M. JAKUB


1975 - 2020
ANDREW M. JAKUB Obituary
JAKUB ANDREW M.

Age 44, of Middlesex, on Feb. 3, 2020. Beloved son of Beverly Rakarich Jakub and the late Robert S. Jakub. Dear brother of Bridget Jakub. Nephew of Liz (Bob) Rakarich and Margie Zierenberg. Also survived by six cousins, Becki, Brian, Brad, Blaine, Patty and Barbara. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Richard Church. Andy was a Personal Trainer and worked in strength and conditioning with local schools, teams, and groups. He enjoyed playing golf and especially loved his Siberian Huskies. In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal Friends.


www.schellhaasfh.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
