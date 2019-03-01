Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
ANDREW M. PETRO Sr.

ANDREW M. PETRO Sr. Obituary
PETRO ANDREW M., SR.

On February 28, 2019 age 80 of Lincoln Place. Andrew was born in McKeesport, the son of the late Michael and Anna (Pavelko) Petro; beloved husband of the late Rita Jean (Severa) Petro; cherished father of Thomas (Toni) and the late Andrew, Jr. (wife Leslie survives) Petro; loving grandfather of Andrew III, Kaitlyn, Kevin, Thomas, Jr. and Abigail; special great-grandfather of Adriana, Andrew IV and Connor; brother of Emma Piplica and the late Mary Nahory, Margaret Iwanowski and Steve Petro; also many nieces and nephews. Andrew was a retired steelworker for U.S. Steel Homestead Works.  After his retirement he went back to work driving a school bus for Laidlaw for many years. Family and friends received on Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394).  Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 10:30 a.m., in Holy Angels Church. Please share your memories and condolences at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
