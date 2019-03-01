PETRO ANDREW M., SR.

On February 28, 2019 age 80 of Lincoln Place. Andrew was born in McKeesport, the son of the late Michael and Anna (Pavelko) Petro; beloved husband of the late Rita Jean (Severa) Petro; cherished father of Thomas (Toni) and the late Andrew, Jr. (wife Leslie survives) Petro; loving grandfather of Andrew III, Kaitlyn, Kevin, Thomas, Jr. and Abigail; special great-grandfather of Adriana, Andrew IV and Connor; brother of Emma Piplica and the late Mary Nahory, Margaret Iwanowski and Steve Petro; also many nieces and nephews. Andrew was a retired steelworker for U.S. Steel Homestead Works. After his retirement he went back to work driving a school bus for Laidlaw for many years. Family and friends received on Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 10:30 a.m., in Holy Angels Church. Please share your memories and condolences at:

georgeigreenfuneralhome.com