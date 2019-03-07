MELZER ANDREW (ANDY)

Age 88, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Manor Care Whitehall, PA. He was the husband of Eleanor (Fertelmes) Melzer. They were married for 61 years. Born in Pittsburgh, PA., he was the son of the late Andrew and Clara Melzer. In addition to his wife; he is survived by his daughter, Roberta Patton of Bethel Park and his son, Andrew Melzer, husband of Ann, of Sinking Spring, PA; four grandchildren, Thomas Patton, Rebecca Patton, Sarah Melzer and Alyssa Melzer; predeceased by his brothers, Raymond Melzer and Donald Melzer. Andy graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. This led him to a career in the Steel Industry that took him all over the world. He deeply loved his "Honey girl", children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. PopPop was the best. Andy had a passion for the Boy Scouts and he always led by example. He was an Eagle Scout and later spent over 45 years with Boy Scout Troop 228 at Christ Methodist Church in various leadership positions. He lived by the Scout Laws and everyone recognized his friendly, kind and courteous demeanor. The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care Whitehall for the wonderful care and compassion that they provided Andy over the last two years. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Troop 228 Boy Scouts of America, Christ Methodist Church or . Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

