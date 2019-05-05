|
BETTS ANDREW MICHAEL
Age 27, of Plum, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Beloved son of Edward and Deborah (Anthony) Betts; brother of Matt (Allison) Betts; nephew of John Anthony, Michael Anthony, Nancy (Tom) Kosmala, and Pat McCaslin; also survived by cousins; and girlfirend, Amanda Marriott. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Memorial Mass Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Entombment in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019