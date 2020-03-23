GOYDOSCIK ANDREW MICHAEL
Of Munhall, on March 22, 2020. Age 63. Beloved husband of Theresa "Terri" (Mitchell) Goydoscik. Father of Krystal (Kenneth) Gibbs. Son of the late Andrew F. and Helen (Bruno) Goydoscik. Brother of the late Roseann (husband Gary survives) Manns. Grandfather of Soraya, Avianna, Mila and Laelle. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Andrew was a member of the NRA and was retired from the Security Dept. at West Penn Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall, PA.