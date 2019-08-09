|
NAZAK ANDREW "BUZZY"
Of Stowe Twp., age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 5, 2019. Son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Macko) Nazak; beloved husband of the late Geraldine Nazak; loving father of Sheri and Jodi; dear grandfather "Pappy" of Dylan, Darren, Marah, Raquel and Andrej; brother of the late Mary Stocklas, Michael Nazak (the late Lena), Ann Fayfitch (the late Michael), Julia Skirpan (the late Charles), Helen Charochak (the late Joe), Nicholas Nazak (Rose) and Alice (the late Michael); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 7 p.m. only for Parastas in SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Broadway, Stowe/Kennedy Twp. Liturgy of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Saturday at 11 a.m. FAMILY AND FRIENDS PLEASE MEET IN THE CHURCH. Interment in St. Mark's Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019