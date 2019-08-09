Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony J Sanvito Inc Funeral Home
1650 Broadway
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-264-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW NAZAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW "BUZZY" NAZAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW "BUZZY" NAZAK Obituary
NAZAK ANDREW "BUZZY"

Of Stowe Twp., age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 5, 2019. Son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Macko) Nazak; beloved husband of the late Geraldine Nazak; loving father of Sheri and Jodi; dear grandfather "Pappy" of Dylan, Darren, Marah, Raquel and Andrej; brother of the late Mary Stocklas, Michael Nazak (the late Lena), Ann Fayfitch (the late Michael), Julia Skirpan (the late Charles), Helen Charochak (the late Joe), Nicholas Nazak (Rose) and Alice (the late Michael); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 7 p.m. only for Parastas in SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Broadway, Stowe/Kennedy Twp. Liturgy of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Saturday at 11 a.m. FAMILY AND FRIENDS PLEASE MEET IN THE CHURCH. Interment in St. Mark's Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now