Of Bethel Park, on Friday, February 22, 2019, age 80, beloved husband of Patricia (Ceglarski); loving father of Andy Paul Katlubeck III, Laura (Ronnie Yarkosky) and Denise Dinkfelt (Terry); son of the late Andy "Ribs" and Anna Katlubeck; brother of Charlotte Block (Danny) and the late Anna Mae Sedora; Pap of Cory Dinkfelt and Jenna Dinkfelt; also many nieces and nephews. Andy was retired from Irvin Works. He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping at Moraine Camplands with family and friends. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Valentine Church. In honor of Andy, please wear your Steelers clothing. Contributions may be made to . davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019