|
|
TELEGDY ANDREW P.
Andrew "Bud" P. Telegdy, age 73, of Pleasant Hills, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Andy was a 50 year member of Local #373. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gayle (Brinkley) Telegdy; sister, Janet (Dave) Dowden; sons, Andrew Brent (Tracy), Brad (Robin), and Paul (Nadine); grandfather of Hanna, Chase, Brandon, Colin, Shelby and Morgan and many nieces and nephews. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Memorial Service will be planned for family at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020