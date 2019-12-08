|
|
GAVEL, JR. ANDREW R.
Of Scott Twp., after a long illness, passed away on December 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Bettyann; father of David and Andrea (Michael) Babich; grandfather of Matthew and Andrew Babich and preceded in death by precious granddaughter Alyson; brother of Robert (Judy), Roberta, Joan and the late Mary Ann and Pat. Family and friends received Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. The family would like to thank Gallagher Hospice and The Pines of Mt. Lebanon for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019