Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW GAVEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW R. GAVEL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW R. GAVEL Jr. Obituary
GAVEL, JR. ANDREW R.

Of Scott Twp., after a long illness, passed away on December 6, 2019.  Beloved husband of Bettyann; father of David and Andrea (Michael) Babich; grandfather of Matthew and Andrew Babich and preceded in death by precious granddaughter Alyson; brother of Robert (Judy), Roberta, Joan and the late Mary Ann and Pat.  Family and friends received Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m.  Interment is private.  The family would like to thank Gallagher Hospice and The Pines of Mt. Lebanon for their compassionate care.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -