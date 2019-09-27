Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
ANDREW REIGN MARENO

ANDREW REIGN MARENO Obituary
MARENO ANDREW REIGN

Age 19, accidentally, at his Crafton home, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved son of Amanda (Whitley) and the late Raymond Mareno; loving boyfriend of Katie Steele; dear grandson of Christine and the late Richard Whitley and Lisa Mareno; brother of Jacob and Arial Ball and Anya and Caliua Mareno; nephew of Daryl Whitley. Visitation 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the SCHEPNER - McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton where the Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
