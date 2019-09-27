|
MARENO ANDREW REIGN
Age 19, accidentally, at his Crafton home, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved son of Amanda (Whitley) and the late Raymond Mareno; loving boyfriend of Katie Steele; dear grandson of Christine and the late Richard Whitley and Lisa Mareno; brother of Jacob and Arial Ball and Anya and Caliua Mareno; nephew of Daryl Whitley. Visitation 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the SCHEPNER - McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton where the Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019