Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
ANDREW S. CIPCIC

ANDREW S. CIPCIC Obituary
CIPCIC ANDREW S.

Age 50, suddenly at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 of Whitehall. Beloved husband of Theresa M. (McMonagle) Cipcic; son of the late Leonard and Roseann (Rossi) Cipcic, Sr.; brother of Leonard Cipcic, Jr., Judy (Frank) Milcarek, Kim Neumeyer and Pam Kindle; brother-in-law of Kathleen and Scott Palmer of Myrtle Beach, SC. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves behind his fur babies, Romeo, Prince and Yogi. Andrew was employed by Marshall Elevator Company for eight years. Andrew's favorite thing was being with his wife, Theresa which they would have been married 25 years this month. Family and Friends received Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
