Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW SAWCHAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW SAWCHAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW SAWCHAK Obituary
SAWCHAK ANDREW

Age 90, on Monday, August 26, 2019, formerly of Lincoln Place. Devoted husband of Mary (Scherbick) Sawchak. Loving Father of Christine (late Henry) Caruso and Andrew M. (Kim Pido) Sawchak. Grandpap of Lori Caruso. One of ten children born to Helen and John Savchak, with Helen "Sandy" Gall surviving. Visitations Friday 3-7:30 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Parastas on Friday afternoon. Divine Liturgy in The Byzantine Catholic Church of Saint John Chrysostom on Saturday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Chrysostom Byzantine Catholic Church, 506 Saline Street, Pgh. PA 15207. www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now