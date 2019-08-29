|
SAWCHAK ANDREW
Age 90, on Monday, August 26, 2019, formerly of Lincoln Place. Devoted husband of Mary (Scherbick) Sawchak. Loving Father of Christine (late Henry) Caruso and Andrew M. (Kim Pido) Sawchak. Grandpap of Lori Caruso. One of ten children born to Helen and John Savchak, with Helen "Sandy" Gall surviving. Visitations Friday 3-7:30 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Parastas on Friday afternoon. Divine Liturgy in The Byzantine Catholic Church of Saint John Chrysostom on Saturday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Chrysostom Byzantine Catholic Church, 506 Saline Street, Pgh. PA 15207. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019