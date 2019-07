SKLENAR ANDREW T. "ANDY"

Of North Braddock, age 66, on Friday, July 12, 2019, after a four-year battle with lung cancer. By all measures, Andy won the battle. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, George "Poge" Sklenar and Margaret (Rosenberger) Sklenar; loving father of Sean (Angie) Sklenar of North Braddock; treasured grandfather of Logan Sklenar and Noelle Kurutz; dear brother of Terry "Kicks" Sklenar of North Braddock. Andy was a 1971 graduate of East Allegheny High School and a retired Brakeman/Conductor for the Union Railroad Co. He enjoyed socializing with friends as a member of the Wilkins Twp. VFW Post 5008, North Braddock Amvets Post 60, Polish Club of Braddock, Ukrainian Club of Wilmerding, Club 206 in North Braddock and the former Slovak Social Club in East Pittsburgh. For a large part of his life he enjoyed hunting and fishing and being a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He greatly loved being with his grandchildren, especially their movie dates and post-movie dining at The Gateway Grill. Friends are welcome on Monday from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Brinton Rd., on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Andy will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.