ANDREW "PETE" TESSLER

ANDREW "PETE" TESSLER Obituary
TESSLER ANDREW "PETE"

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Andrew "Pete" Tessler, 55, of Pitcairn. Beloved husband of Brenda (Turner) Tessler; son of Andrew Tessler and the late Adaline "Sis" Tessler; dear father of Autumn Rose Tessler, Andrew "AJ" Tessler, Nick Turner, Eric Turner, Phylisha Turner and Adam Turner; brother of Kathy (Duane) Carter and David Tessler; and grandson, Justin R. Botta. "Pete" was a life member of Pitcairn Hose Co. #1 and Fire Police. At his request there will be NO VISITATION. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., Pitcairn.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
