Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4101 Norbeck Road
Rockville, MD
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery Chapel
1443 Lincoln Highway
North Versailles, PA
ANDREW "DREW" VIROSTEK Jr.


1951 - 2019
ANDREW "DREW" VIROSTEK Jr. Obituary
Of Germantown, Maryland, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Drew was born October 26, 1951, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Cecilia (nee Stapinski) Virostek, who preceded him in death. Drew graduated from McKeesport Area Senior High School and Penn Technical Institute in Pittsburgh. Drew worked at Homestead Steel Works located on the Monongahela River, Pennsylvania. He moved to Maryland in 1984. Drew continued his career as a regional sales manager in the telecommunications industry. After retirement, he graduated with a professional culinary arts degree. Drew is survived by his wife, Faye Virostek; his sister, Arlene Virostek Ricker; and a remarkable extended family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Service and interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 1443 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles, PA on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by COLE FUNERAL SERVICES, Rockville, MD. www.colefuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
