WASILCO, JR. ANDREW
Age 97, of McKees Rocks, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna (Swyka) Wasilco; father of Andrew (Patrice) Wasilco, III; grandfather of David and Jonathon; son of the late Andrew and Susan Wasilco; brother of the late William (Marie) and Margaret (Joseph) Alexsevich; uncle of James Wasilco, Ronald Swyka, Diane Swyka, Joanne Galinowski, William Swyka and Tanya Hevell; preceded in death by one niece and two nephews. Andy was a godly man who knew Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior. He and his wife, Anna, were charter members of Bethel Assembly of God, with an intense desire to spread the gospel of Christ. Andy was committed to showing people the good news of God's love by his kind, selfless giving. We are comforted by the words of Jesus, "I am the resurrection and the life: He who believes in Me will live even if he dies." John 11:25 NASB. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Service will be held in Bethel Assembly of God Church, Monday at 12 noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019