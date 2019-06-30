ZEZZA ANDREW

Passed away June 27, 2019, of Squirrel Hill. Born in Munhall, PA, on February 17, 1932, to Charles "Chas" and Sarah (Kane) Zezza. He was a resident of Rankin, where he was an all star basketball player. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean War. He graduated from Pittsburg State Teachers College in Kansas. He was a well-respected basketball coach and voted coach of the year five times as well as a teacher in the area for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Nicholas Zezza; sister, Nora Zezza Belavic; and brother-in-law, Charles Belavic. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn Cole Zezza of 63 years; his beloved children, Helen (Denise) Zezza, Sara (Sally) Zezza Leventis, Charles Zezza (Pamela Tozzi Zezza), Theresa (Rachel) Zezza (Bill Klems); and cherished grandchildren, Alea DelPrete, Andrew Zezza (Tela Cioppa Zezza), Katelyn Zezza (Jacob Strutt), Emily Zezza; great-grandchildren, Jacob Strutt, Jr., and Carlo Zezza; loved by his nephews, Charles Belavic (Janna Bleavic), Sean Belavic, and niece, Bridget Belavic; great-nieces and nephews, Zachary Ceniti, Nicholas Ceniti, Kendall Snee and Charles Belavic; cousin and lifelong friend of Pat Merwin. Burial will be private at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. No visitation. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Special thanks to Hospice Compassionate Care, and VA Home Care staff.