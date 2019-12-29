|
NAZAR ANDRZEJ E.
Age 81, of Mount Lebanon, on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Anna (Smyrska) Nazar; devoted father of Edyta Morgan-Harrigan; loving grandfather of Ashley Morgan (Michael) Sweeney, Dylan Morgan, and Alina Harrigan; brother of Grazyna Wikaryjczyk and Hania Nazar; also survived by nieces and nephews. Andrzej was a caring man who always wanted the best for others. He was born in Poland and lived through the horrors of the Holocaust. In the 1970's during the Communist reign in Poland, Andrzej defected with his immediate family to Austria and then West Germany (which is now Germany). From there, he decided to move his family to the United States. He arrived in New York speaking limited English and with only a few belongings. He eventually settled in Pittsburgh and worked his way up to becoming a Technical Director of Hydrogeology. He had several publications and technical patents. He loved to read anything to do with history, loved to talk politics, go dancing and hiking. He was a self taught handyman who could fix almost anything in his house. Andrzej was also a charitable man who helped others along his life's journey. He will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Anne Church, Hoodridge Drive - Castle Shannon on Tuesday morning at 9:30. Interment in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019