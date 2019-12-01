|
SANTORIELLA ANEILLO P. "NEIL"
Age 77, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was the most devoted and loving husband to his wife, Cynthia for 54 years and the most wonderful father to Neil and Rachael. We will never forget all the love you shared with us, all the sacrifices you made for us, your selflessness and your generosity. Neil loved his yearly Canada fishing trips with his son and friends, his family vacations to Florida, Italy, his cruises to the islands, the slots in Vegas, the Steelers and his rescue pets. He gave us happiness and love with every breath of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Animal Rescue. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019