Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for ANEST KOTSAGRELOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANEST G. "TASSO" KOTSAGRELOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANEST G. "TASSO" KOTSAGRELOS Obituary
KOTSAGRELOS ANEST G. "TASSO"

On Saturday, September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Estair Geanopulos Kotsagrelos for 52 years; father of Michelle M. Kotsagrelos, Georgette C. Nelson (Brian), Stacey E. Whipple (Scott) and Emorfia "Aimee" Walker (Jason); beloved Papou of Tasso and Faith Whipple, Brooke and Drew Walker and Tyson and Tyrann Nelson; brother of Stanley Kotsagrelos, Kiki Tratras and the late Stanley and Nicholas Kotsagrelos; son of the late George and Emorfia Kotsagrelos. Anest was employed by J&L Steel (now LTV Steel) for over 30 years, and was proud of his Icarian heritage and his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with the Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Thursday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 11 a.m. Interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Building Fund and The Pan Icarian Foundation, P.O. Box 79037, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.                 freyvogelfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANEST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now