KOTSAGRELOS ANEST G. "TASSO"
On Saturday, September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Estair Geanopulos Kotsagrelos for 52 years; father of Michelle M. Kotsagrelos, Georgette C. Nelson (Brian), Stacey E. Whipple (Scott) and Emorfia "Aimee" Walker (Jason); beloved Papou of Tasso and Faith Whipple, Brooke and Drew Walker and Tyson and Tyrann Nelson; brother of Stanley Kotsagrelos, Kiki Tratras and the late Stanley and Nicholas Kotsagrelos; son of the late George and Emorfia Kotsagrelos. Anest was employed by J&L Steel (now LTV Steel) for over 30 years, and was proud of his Icarian heritage and his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with the Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Thursday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 11 a.m. Interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Building Fund and The Pan Icarian Foundation, P.O. Box 79037, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. freyvogelfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019