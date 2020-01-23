Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 43, of Pittsburgh, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of Robert and Eileen (Cloonan) Morris. Loving sister of Tracy (Kevin) Dibert. Loving aunt to Brittnay, Michael, Jenny and Jessica. Angel was also survived by many loving cousins and lifelong devoted friends. Angel earned her master's degree in Educational Technology at Carnegie Mellon University. Angel found great comfort in caring for others and she will be greatly missed. Family and friends welcome Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., Pgh., PA 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in S.S Simon & Jude Church. Burial will be private to the family. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
