WEAVER ANGELA B.
Widow of the late Gerald Weaver, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Angela was a lifelong Pittsburgher, and a resident of Wexford, PA for many years. Angela was the mother of four children, Diane Weaver (Richard Thames), the late Lynn Weaver, Gerald W. Weaver, II (Lily Chu), and Lisa Weaver. She was the loving grandmother to her four grandchildren. Angela was the daughter of the late Cataldo and Josephine Blandino and was one of seven siblings. Angela worked for many years as a comptroller operator at the H.J. Heinz Company and then later in life had a successful career as a real estate agent. Angela was an avid Steelers fan and was a realtor for several Steelers. Family will welcome family and friends at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), on Saturday, January 18 from 11 a.m - 12:30 p.m., where a memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation or to . Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020