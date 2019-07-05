DELLA VALLE ANGELA F.

Age 85, of Shaler Twp.,formerly of East Liberty on July 3, 2019. Wife of the late Felix J. Della Valle, Jr.; mother of Philip (Cindy) and John D. Della Valle (Michele); daughter of the late Pietro and Lucy Fatalino; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Jesse (Carly), Victoria, Gina, and Anthony Della Valle who were her pride and joy; loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. Angie had many lifelong friends dating back to grade school and was a 35 year employee of Mellon bank and also a longtime member of St. Bonaventure Church. The family wishes to thank the staff at Concordia @ Rebecca Residence and Good Samaritan Hospice-Wexford for their kindness and loving care. Angie's piece of advice to all would be "Pay attention and always smile". No Visitation. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Arrg. by NEELY'S. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.