ZALAKAR ANGELA KLUN

Age 91, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Lowber, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, surrounded by her loving family. She went to be with her Lord and Savior to begin her next adventure. Loving and devoted wife of her late husband of 60 years, Chuck Zalakar; beloved mother of Carol (Larry) Galati, Nancy (the late Gary) Rooth, Richard (Shirley) Zalakar, Joseph (Ginger) Zalakar, and Charles D. Zalakar; devoted grandmother of 18 grandchildren; and great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren; sister of Rose Kiselich, Frank Klum, and the Late Carl Klun. Angie lived a full and active life. She enjoyed golfing with the nine-holers of the Youghiogheny Country Club and the Florida Club. Angie was a charter member and an active parishioner of St. Thomas a Becket Church. She was a member of the Ladies of Charity, Jefferson Hills Women's Club, South Park Seniors, Silver Sneakers, and the Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 719. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas a Becket Roman Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Clairton. In lieu of flowers, please honor Angie's wishes by considering a donation to St.Thomas a Becket Roman Catholic Church (building fund) or at , Greater Pennsylvania. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.