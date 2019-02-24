Home

Age 30, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m on Friday, March 8, 2019 at MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME, 7900 E Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207. Angela was born in Pittsburgh, PA to George and Lynn (Mancuso) Tankosic. Angela grew up in Pleasant Hills, PA until 2001 when she moved to Mesa, Arizona. She attended all schooling in Arizona and was an LPN at Scottsdale Memory Care. Angela is survived by her parents George and Lynn Tankosic and her sister Lindsay Tankosic. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society at AZHumane.org in her memory.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
