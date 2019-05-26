MOORE ANGELA PIACQUADIO

Age 82, of McMurray, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on May 23, 2019. She was born December 20, 1936 in Italy. Loving mother of John (Kimmy) Piacquadio and Raymond (Beth) Piacquadio; cherished grandmother of Shawna (Ryan) Mendel, Marc Ison, Rianna, Dante, Raymond, and Dario Piacquadio, and Christina, Alyssa, and Zachary Cox; adored great-grandmother of Giuliana, Max, and Traesen; stepmother of Sam (Kevin) Meers, Barbara (Jack) Fassetta, and Robert (Rebecca) Moore; step-grandmother of Alex (Jacob) Stamper, Zachary Meers (Becky), Michael (Kim) Fassetta, Katherine, and Andrew Moore; step-great-grandmother of Eleanor Stamper, Noah, Finn, and Rocco Fassetta. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Mary Vesci and Sally (Sherm) Klass; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by spouse, James Moore; daughter, Donna Lisa Cox; grandson, Richard Piacquadio; and brother, Frank Vesci. Angela loved cooking, listening to Italian music, and playing cards. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at PITTSGURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. Final respects on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., held at St. Louise de Marillac. Interment will follow at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.