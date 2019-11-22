|
SINATRA ANGELA (GRIGLIA)
Age 98, of Zelienople, formerly of Brighton Heights, and New Port Richey, FL, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Loving wife of the late Samuel F. Sinatra; loving mother of Samuel (Ann) of Malvern and Lynn McCarthy (Kevin) of Butler; grandmother of Michael (Rune Stromsness) and Katelyn (Tripp McCullouch), Kevin (Patrick Beswick) and Kim McCarthy; great-grandmother of Izabella, Madison and Hunter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Angie was born in Caltagirone, Sicily, and permanently moved to Pittsburgh at age 16. She first worked at a tailor's shop in McKees Rocks, and later opened her own seamstress business, all while raising two children and cooking food for her family and friends. Angie and Sam retired to Florida where they lived until 2006. For the last 10 years, Angie socialized, drank Rolling Rock, and watched the Food Network under the care of superb professionals at Passavant Senior Life Community in Zelienople. Friends received Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh, PA on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Savior, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. Entombment in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. Donations to the Human Rights Campaign, 1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W. Washington, DC 20036. (www.hrc.org)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019