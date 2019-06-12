Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
in the Chapel of Queen of Heaven cemetery
Of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Rutledge; loving mother of Thomas (Karen), Michael (Gale), Angela (Michael) Ray, Jim, Mary Stockman, Sheila (David) Carr, Matthew, Helen (William) Mayhue and Jude (Sara); sister of the late Jeanne Hildebrand and Martin Walsh; also survived by 17 cherished grandchildren, 14 cherished great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No public visitation. A blessing service will be celebrated Thursday, 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Queen of Heaven cemetery. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. 724 941-3211. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
