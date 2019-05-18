Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Allegheny County Memorial Park Mausoleum
1600 Duncan Avenue
Allison Park, PA
CAPANI ANGELICA

Born March 1, 1934, Angelica Capani, of Troy Hill, North Side, passed into the care of our Lord Thursday, May 16, 2019. Angelica immigrated to Pittsburgh from Calabria, Italy along with her husband, Oreste, and sons in 1966. She was a hardworking employee in the housekeeping department of Allegheny General Hospital for many years before retirement in 1996. Angelica's main focus, however, was her family. She was tireless in her care and love for her husband and children. She was a sweet, caring mother who will be greatly missed by her sons, Al, Nooch (Donna), and John; and granddaughter Nicolette. Her husband, Oreste, preceded her in death on March 3, 2012. Friends received Saturday 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh, PA 15237 where funeral service will be on Sunday at 10 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 18, 2019
