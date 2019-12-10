|
|
CAMPOLONGO ANGELINA (URBANI)
On Saturday, December 7, 2019; beloved wife of the late John Campolongo; loving mother of Janet Bogdon (Richard) of Texas and the late Mary Rose McLaren; grandmother of John and Jason McLaren, Amy Reedy (Matt) and Richard Bogdon, Jr. (Sarah); great-grandmother of Nathan, Ryan and Luke Reedy, Jake and Haley Bogdon, Makenzie, Jameson and Madelyn McLaren. Angelina and Mary Rose, mother and daughter will be laid out together at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Wednesday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. A joint funeral mass will take place in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Angelina Campolongo to Baptist Home Memory Care unit 3rd floor, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pgh., PA 15234. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019