Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINA CAMPOLONGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA (URBANI) CAMPOLONGO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINA (URBANI) CAMPOLONGO Obituary
CAMPOLONGO ANGELINA (URBANI)

On Saturday, December 7, 2019; beloved wife of the late John Campolongo; loving mother of Janet Bogdon (Richard) of Texas and the late Mary Rose McLaren; grandmother of  John and Jason McLaren, Amy Reedy (Matt) and Richard Bogdon, Jr. (Sarah); great-grandmother of Nathan, Ryan and Luke Reedy, Jake and Haley Bogdon, Makenzie, Jameson and Madelyn McLaren. Angelina and Mary Rose, mother and daughter will be laid out together at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Wednesday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m.  A joint funeral mass will take place in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Angelina Campolongo to Baptist Home Memory Care unit 3rd floor, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pgh., PA 15234. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -