ANGELINA M. (MCGAHA) SAVICKAS

SAVICKAS ANGELINA M. (MCGAHA)

Age 51, of North Side, peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Erik J. Savickas; loving mother of Sophie, Angie, and the late Antoinette Savickas. As per Angelina's wishes, service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC., 529 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: mcdonald-linn.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
