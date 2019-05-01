|
|
SAVICKAS ANGELINA M. (MCGAHA)
Age 51, of North Side, peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Erik J. Savickas; loving mother of Sophie, Angie, and the late Antoinette Savickas. As per Angelina's wishes, service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC., 529 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: mcdonald-linn.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019