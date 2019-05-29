Home

Age 84, passed away Friday May 24, 2019, of North Side. Wife of the late Joseph Panella; mother of Sandra Williams, William "Bill" Ruby, Eva Black, John Ruby, and the late Kathleen Wind; grandma "Paco" of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by other family members and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, from 2-7 p.m., with a Blessing Service at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
