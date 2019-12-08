Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINE BUCAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINE (ALESSE) BUCAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINE (ALESSE) BUCAR Obituary
BUCAR ANGELINE (ALESSE)

Age 98, passed away on December 5, 2019 at her daughters house. Born March 18, 1921. Daughter of the late Giuseppi and Lucia (Longo) Alesse. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John P. Bucar and son, John P. Bucar, Jr.; mother of Kathy (Bill) Venturini; grandmother of Barbara (Tim) Girone, Vicki (Chuck) Dusch and Kassi Venturini; proud great-grandmother of Cenzo Girons and Bill Duson; preceded in death by sisters, Mary (Bucar), Josephine (Doran) and infant, Angela; brothers, Tony, Charlie, Frank and John. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, baking and cruises to numerous places, especially Italy, and her works of art which won many awards. Prayer Services Friday, December 13, 2019 12 p.m. at NIED'S FUNERAL HOME, 7441 Washington St., Swissvale and a celebration of life. Luncheon immediately following at Jodi B's at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -