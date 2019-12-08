|
BUCAR ANGELINE (ALESSE)
Age 98, passed away on December 5, 2019 at her daughters house. Born March 18, 1921. Daughter of the late Giuseppi and Lucia (Longo) Alesse. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John P. Bucar and son, John P. Bucar, Jr.; mother of Kathy (Bill) Venturini; grandmother of Barbara (Tim) Girone, Vicki (Chuck) Dusch and Kassi Venturini; proud great-grandmother of Cenzo Girons and Bill Duson; preceded in death by sisters, Mary (Bucar), Josephine (Doran) and infant, Angela; brothers, Tony, Charlie, Frank and John. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, baking and cruises to numerous places, especially Italy, and her works of art which won many awards. Prayer Services Friday, December 13, 2019 12 p.m. at NIED'S FUNERAL HOME, 7441 Washington St., Swissvale and a celebration of life. Luncheon immediately following at Jodi B's at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
