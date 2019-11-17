Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
311 Washington Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINE HENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINE C. HENRY

Add a Memory
ANGELINE C. HENRY Obituary
HENRY ANGELINE C.

Angeline C. Henry, 106, of McKees Rocks, PA, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Angeline was born in Bugnara, Italy immigrating in 1920 to become a US citizen. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe Castrucci and Filomena (Manna) Castrucci; sister of the late Lyda Rainey, Mary Hobson, and Robert Castrucci; aunt of the late Jane (Anthony) DeLuca and Dr. M. Daniel Henry. She was the beloved wife for 40 years of the late Paul F. Henry. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Henry; granddaughter, Ashleigh (Harrison) Connors; niece, Aimee Henry; nephew, Dr. Thomas (Lori) Rainey; great nieces Toni Lynn (Timothy) Evans; Deborah (Donald) Beeler; David (Rebecca) Rainey; Thomas (Lily) Rainey; Nicholas (Stephanie) Henry; Bryan Henry; and Donna Launer and her beloved great-nieces and nephews. Graduating with honors from Temple University in 1935 she went on to a teaching career spanning more than 40 years. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER Family Funeral Home, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome Thursday, November 21, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019, 10 a.m., St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, 15216. In lieu of flowers please send donations either to Temple University International Students Fund, PO Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182, noting it is in memory of Angeline Henry, or online at their website, giving.temple.edu, or to the Highmark Caring Place, 620 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh 15222. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now