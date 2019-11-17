|
|
HENRY ANGELINE C.
Angeline C. Henry, 106, of McKees Rocks, PA, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Angeline was born in Bugnara, Italy immigrating in 1920 to become a US citizen. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe Castrucci and Filomena (Manna) Castrucci; sister of the late Lyda Rainey, Mary Hobson, and Robert Castrucci; aunt of the late Jane (Anthony) DeLuca and Dr. M. Daniel Henry. She was the beloved wife for 40 years of the late Paul F. Henry. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Henry; granddaughter, Ashleigh (Harrison) Connors; niece, Aimee Henry; nephew, Dr. Thomas (Lori) Rainey; great nieces Toni Lynn (Timothy) Evans; Deborah (Donald) Beeler; David (Rebecca) Rainey; Thomas (Lily) Rainey; Nicholas (Stephanie) Henry; Bryan Henry; and Donna Launer and her beloved great-nieces and nephews. Graduating with honors from Temple University in 1935 she went on to a teaching career spanning more than 40 years. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER Family Funeral Home, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome Thursday, November 21, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019, 10 a.m., St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, 15216. In lieu of flowers please send donations either to Temple University International Students Fund, PO Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182, noting it is in memory of Angeline Henry, or online at their website, giving.temple.edu, or to the Highmark Caring Place, 620 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh 15222. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019