William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Age 96, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved sister of Theresa Chianese and the recently late Anna Cushman; and five brothers and three sisters; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephew, and great-great- nieces and nephew. "Aunt Ginge" was very loving and generous. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Visitation Tuesday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
