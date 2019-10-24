Home

Age 93, formerly of Moon Township, passed peacefully in her sleep on October 22, 2019. Angie lived life to the fullest. She loved opera, travel, bridge, her Greek culture, her family, and tennis, which she played until the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, George. Angie is survived by her loving daughters, Ellen Langas (Brian Fillion) and Rita Wilson (John); and cherished grandchildren, Nick Wilson, Alexandra Wilson, Stephanie Campbell (Matt Korenoski), and Veronica Campbell. A celebration of life will be held in December.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
