Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELO CUOMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELO CUOMO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANGELO CUOMO Obituary
CUOMO ANGELO

Age 88, of Plum, peacefully at home, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Mary Cuomo; father of Mark (Rosanne), David (Nancy), Joseph (Lori) Cuomo, and the late Annette Mszyco; father-in-law of James Mszyco; grandfather of five; great-grandfather of four; brother of Carmen Gardonis and Carlo Cuomo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Angelo was a proud US Army Veteran having served during in the Korean War. A Memorial Service will be held on a later date. Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now