CUOMO ANGELO
Age 88, of Plum, peacefully at home, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Mary Cuomo; father of Mark (Rosanne), David (Nancy), Joseph (Lori) Cuomo, and the late Annette Mszyco; father-in-law of James Mszyco; grandfather of five; great-grandfather of four; brother of Carmen Gardonis and Carlo Cuomo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Angelo was a proud US Army Veteran having served during in the Korean War. A Memorial Service will be held on a later date. Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019