CUOMO ANGELO

With profound sadness, but great love for the man, we announce the passing of the one and only Angelo Cuomo. He left us while sleeping peacefully at his residence in Plum, PA, one month short of 89. He instilled the value of hard work in his three sons that he leaves behind, Mark (Rosanne), David (Nancy) and Joseph (Lori). He is preceded in death by his only daughter, Annette (Jimmy), who he couldn't wait to see again. Angelo loved cooking, having his family over for Sunday dinners, reading anything he could get his hands on, trying to figure out how to operate his Kindle, talking about "The Old Country", being treated like a king at family gatherings, a good cigar and his signature one-liners. What he was most proud of by far were his grandchildren, Matt, Sarah, JJ, Hee-Jin, Christina, Gabriel, Danielle, Chris and Eric. Nothing brought him more joy in his later years than his great-grandchildren, Isabella, Santino, Sophia, Capria Annette and Coralie. They all loved him dearly, along with his Pappy salads and listening to the same stories about the old country, the tile business and the Army— over and over. He will be deeply missed by his beloved siblings, Carlo and Carmen, as well as his dear sisters-in-law, Josie and Millie, and countless nieces and nephews who he left rich with memories and advice— such as a glass of red wine cures all. Their lives are all the better for it. Angelo lived a full life. He has known what it is like to be married for 66 years to the girl of his dreams, Mary Cicirello. He was also a Korean War veteran, a proud member of the US Army Honor Guard, a Westinghouse High School quarterback, the business owner of Cuomo Tile and an adored Pappy. In the words of his favorite singer Frank Sinatra, he truly lived his life "My Way". In lieu of flowers, please pour yourself a martini, spend time with your family, turn on a little Sinatra and make a toast — this is what he would have wished for you.