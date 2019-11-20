|
|
SCHINOSI ANGELO GUISEPPE "SHOES"
Passed peacefully at the Southwestern Veterans Center, on Monday, November 18, at age 88, of Glassport. Husband of Arlene (Shuster) Schinosi; father of Joe (Odile) Schinosi and Jodi (Jerry) Tyskiewicz; grandfather to Kayla, Jake, Madeleine, Noelle, and Jean Luc. As well as an adoring uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law to Donna Titus, Dee Schinosi, and Hank Bonadio. Preceded in death by his parents, Luigi and Angelica (Pezzano) Schinosi; his brother, Louis Schinosi; sisters, Louise (Corky) Tacik, Viola (Robert) Lusa, and Josephine (Tony) Rondinelli. Angelo was a United States Marine and combat Korean War Veteran. Retired from the Copperweld Corp. and Allegheny County. During his time at the Copperweld he served as a union steward and president of his local union. He also served the Glassport community as a councilman. Angelo was an usher at St. Cecilia, a member of the Sons of Italy, and the American Legion. He will be remembered most by his love, kindness and generosity to family, friends, acquaintances, and animals. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at the Southwestern Veterans Center for the past years. Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Queen of the Rosary on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. A celebration of his life will follow at the Sons of Italy, Glassport.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019