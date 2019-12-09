|
|
BORDOGNA ANGELO J.
Angelo J. Bordogna, age 66, of Churchill, formerly of East Pittsburgh, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born January 2, 1953 to the late Rudolph "Rudy" and Dolores Bordogna. He is survived by his wife Joylene of 45 years, brothers Vincent (Dolores) Bordogna and Charles (Nouhaa) Bordogna, son Angelo (Melissa) Bordogna, daughter Allison (Jonathan) Perciavalle, grandchildren Gianni, Enzo, Nia, and Mario Bordogna, and numerous nieces and nephews. All of whom he was most proud. Angelo was a 1970 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School and attended Slippery Rock University. Angelo's passion in life was the sport of bowling. He was an active member and Past President of various Pennsylvania bowling organizations, including the Pennsylvania State Bowling Association, Greater Pittsburgh Ten Pin Bowling Association, and Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League. Angelo was also the coach of the bowling teams at the CCAC Boyce campus, Oakland Catholic High School and Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for over 25 years. The high school teams never had a regional or state championship competition until Angelo created them through the WPIBL. During his coaching reign, his Central Catholic team won the state championship in 1992 and 1995, and his Oakland Catholic team won the state championship in 1999. Angelo's teams also have won various local and regional championships. While at CCAC Boyce, Angelo coached a National Singles Champion. Friends are welcome on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 Mass of Christian Burial will be presided by Fr. Thomas Burke in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Brinton Rd., Braddock Hills on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Angelo will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Rudolph Bordogna Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o 700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh, Pa. 15112
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019