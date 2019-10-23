|
FRAZETTA ANGELO J.
Age 93, of Ross Twp., on October 21, 2019. Born on July 22, 1926. Beloved husband for 71 years of Anna Marie Frazetta; father of Bridget Fuchs (Michael) and Angelo (Lynn Hogan); survived by three grandsons, Michael, Anthony, and Matthew Fuchs and two great-grandsons, Michael and Danny Fuchs; brother-in-law of Charles Lucci, his wife, Anita, and Louise Frazetta. A US Navy Veteran, Angelo was a longtime steel worker with US Steel Supply in Pittsburgh. In addition, he would return home from the mill and open his barber shop weeknights and Saturdays. Quite the worker and always the life of the party! He was also an avid gardener and wine maker. He enjoyed cruising, casinos, and of course his love of cigars. Family will receive friends, Thursday, 3-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church, West View, PA. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019