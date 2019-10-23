Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
West View, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELO FRAZETTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELO J. FRAZETTA


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELO J. FRAZETTA Obituary
FRAZETTA ANGELO J.

Age 93, of Ross Twp., on October 21, 2019. Born on July 22, 1926. Beloved husband for 71 years of Anna Marie Frazetta; father of Bridget Fuchs (Michael) and Angelo (Lynn Hogan); survived by three grandsons, Michael, Anthony, and Matthew Fuchs and two great-grandsons, Michael and Danny Fuchs; brother-in-law of Charles Lucci, his wife, Anita, and Louise Frazetta. A US Navy Veteran, Angelo was a longtime steel worker with US Steel Supply in Pittsburgh. In addition, he would return home from the mill and open his barber shop weeknights and Saturdays. Quite the worker and always the life of the party! He was also an avid gardener and wine maker. He enjoyed cruising, casinos, and of course his love of cigars. Family will receive friends, Thursday, 3-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church, West View, PA. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now