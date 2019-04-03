DiPIAZZA DR. ANGELO P.

Age 86, of Monroeville, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019; beloved husband of 64 years to Evelyn (Morganti) DiPiazza; father of Michael (Nanette) DiPiazza, David DiPiazza and Dina (Michael) Toner; grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Nicholas, Daniel and Angela; brother of Antonette Bracale; also survived by many nieces and nephews. His parents, Tony and Rose DiPiazza, a sister Connie Adamo and a brother Vincent DiPiazza, preceded him in death. Angelo graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1950, W and J College in 1954, and Temple University Dental School in 1962, and served in the US Army from 1954-1956. He practiced Dentistry in Monroeville from 1962 through 2017. He was a longtime usher and member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and was an active member of the Monroeville Lions Club for over 50 years. For all those who knew Angelo in life, they experienced his love, generosity and passion of everything he undertook. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church. Entombment following in Twin Valley Memorial Park. www.corlfuneralchapel.com